Market Analysts see Welltower Inc. [WELL] gaining to $104. Time to buy?

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 1.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $89.70.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3122245 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Welltower Inc. stands at 2.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.68%.

The market cap for WELL stock reached $51.03 billion, with 568.88 million shares outstanding and 568.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, WELL reached a trading volume of 3122245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Welltower Inc. [WELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $104.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2024, representing the official price target for Welltower Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $92 to $99, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on WELL stock. On November 28, 2023, analysts increased their price target for WELL shares from 92 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 40.86.

How has WELL stock performed recently?

Welltower Inc. [WELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, WELL shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.50 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.41, while it was recorded at 89.45 for the last single week of trading, and 86.74 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Welltower Inc. [WELL]

The top three institutional holders of WELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.