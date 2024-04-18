Market Analysts see Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gaining to $260. Time to buy?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] loss -4.58% on the last trading session, reaching $199.89 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.23M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 6315491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $223.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $260, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMAT stock. On February 16, 2024, analysts increased their price target for AMAT shares from 185 to 245.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 6.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 21.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.91.

Trading performance analysis for AMAT stock

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.47. With this latest performance, AMAT shares dropped by -0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.60 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 200.80, while it was recorded at 207.18 for the last single week of trading, and 160.90 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 2.71.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 14.25%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.