Market Analysts see APi Group Corporation [APG] gaining to $48. Time to buy?

APi Group Corporation [NYSE: APG] price plunged by -5.24 percent to reach at -$2.05.

The one-year APG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.96. The average equity rating for APG stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on APi Group Corporation [APG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APG shares is $44.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APG stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for APi Group Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2024, representing the official price target for APi Group Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $29, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on APG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APi Group Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for APG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for APG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

APG Stock Performance Analysis:

APi Group Corporation [APG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, APG shares dropped by -1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.11 for APi Group Corporation [APG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.40, while it was recorded at 38.68 for the last single week of trading, and 30.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into APi Group Corporation Fundamentals:

APi Group Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

APG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, APi Group Corporation posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APi Group Corporation go to 17.90%.

APi Group Corporation [APG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in APG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in APG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.