Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY] is 28.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lilly(Eli) & Co [NYSE: LLY] jumped around 4.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $750.77 at the close of the session, up 0.54%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 3067422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $824.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Lilly(Eli) & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $805 to $950. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Lilly(Eli) & Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $660 to $610, while Daiwa Securities kept a Outperform rating on LLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilly(Eli) & Co is set at 18.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 66.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 900.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

How has LLY stock performed recently?

Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, LLY shares dropped by -1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 761.42, while it was recorded at 751.90 for the last single week of trading, and 612.79 for the last 200 days.

Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lilly(Eli) & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

Earnings analysis for Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lilly(Eli) & Co go to 50.67%.

Insider trade positions for Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]

The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.