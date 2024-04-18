Intrusion Inc [INTZ] moved down -15.65: Why It’s Important

Intrusion Inc [NASDAQ: INTZ] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -15.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.94.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4524436 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intrusion Inc stands at 32.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.69%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for INTZ stock reached $3.76 million, with 1.79 million shares outstanding and 1.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.15K shares, INTZ reached a trading volume of 4524436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intrusion Inc [INTZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTZ shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTZ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Intrusion Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Intrusion Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on INTZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intrusion Inc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67.

How has INTZ stock performed recently?

Intrusion Inc [INTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.52. With this latest performance, INTZ shares dropped by -51.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.19 for Intrusion Inc [INTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.70, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 8.75 for the last 200 days.

Intrusion Inc [INTZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Intrusion Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.08 and a Current Ratio set at 0.08.

Insider trade positions for Intrusion Inc [INTZ]

The top three institutional holders of INTZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in INTZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in INTZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.