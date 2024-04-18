Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] fell -57.71% so far this year. What now?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: INVZ] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $1.07 with a heavy trading volume of 3688077 shares.

The daily chart for INVZ points out that the company has recorded -34.36% loss over the past six months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, INVZ reached to a volume of 3688077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $4.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Innoviz Technologies Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on INVZ stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for INVZ shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.50.

Trading performance analysis for INVZ stock

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.55. With this latest performance, INVZ shares dropped by -18.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.94 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4598, while it was recorded at 1.1620 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0483 for the last 200 days.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.26 and a Current Ratio set at 4.31.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]

The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in INVZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in INVZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.