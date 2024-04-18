Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] gain 17.26% so far this year. What now?

Howmet Aerospace Inc [NYSE: HWM] closed the trading session at $63.46.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.26 percent and weekly performance of -2.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, HWM reached to a volume of 3088779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $72.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $47 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 38.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

HWM stock trade performance evaluation

Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, HWM shares dropped by -4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.81 for Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.25, while it was recorded at 64.11 for the last single week of trading, and 53.83 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Howmet Aerospace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc go to 17.62%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HWM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HWM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.