For Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF], Analyst sees a drop to $1.50. What next?

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [NASDAQ: WOOF] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $1.62 with a heavy trading volume of 3931450 shares.

The daily chart for WOOF points out that the company has recorded -53.45% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, WOOF reached to a volume of 3931450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $2.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $3, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on WOOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

Trading performance analysis for WOOF stock

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.43. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -19.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.23 for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2790, while it was recorded at 1.6940 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0528 for the last 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc go to 48.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]

The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WOOF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WOOF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.