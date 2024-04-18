Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL] Stock trading around $6.66 per share: What’s Next?

Edible Garden AG Inc [NASDAQ: EDBL] price surged by 46.37 percent to reach at $2.11.

The one-year EDBL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.35. The average equity rating for EDBL stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDBL shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edible Garden AG Inc is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14.

EDBL Stock Performance Analysis:

Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, EDBL shares gained by 4.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.94 for Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.47, while it was recorded at 5.65 for the last single week of trading, and 13.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edible Garden AG Inc Fundamentals:

Edible Garden AG Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EDBL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EDBL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EDBL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.