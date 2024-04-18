DZ Bank lifts First Solar Inc [FSLR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

First Solar Inc [NASDAQ: FSLR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.93%.

Over the last 12 months, FSLR stock dropped by -18.68%. The one-year First Solar Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.46. The average equity rating for FSLR stock is currently 1.51, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.05 billion, with 106.85 million shares outstanding and 100.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, FSLR stock reached a trading volume of 3337376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First Solar Inc [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $226.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 1.51. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for First Solar Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-18-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2024, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $195, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on FSLR stock. On January 08, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for FSLR shares from 215 to 187.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc is set at 6.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.72.

FSLR Stock Performance Analysis:

First Solar Inc [FSLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, FSLR shares gained by 19.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.07 for First Solar Inc [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.46, while it was recorded at 178.79 for the last single week of trading, and 165.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Solar Inc Fundamentals:

First Solar Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.92 and a Current Ratio set at 3.55.

First Solar Inc [FSLR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FSLR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FSLR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.