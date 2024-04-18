Datadog Inc [DDOG] Revenue clocked in at $2.13 billion, up 1.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Datadog Inc [NASDAQ: DDOG] slipped around -3.4 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $123.55 at the close of the session, down -2.68%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 3466184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Datadog Inc [DDOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $149.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Datadog Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $98 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $138, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc is set at 4.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 64.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.12.

How has DDOG stock performed recently?

Datadog Inc [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.90 for Datadog Inc [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.44, while it was recorded at 126.93 for the last single week of trading, and 110.07 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc [DDOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Datadog Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.12 and a Current Ratio set at 3.12.

Earnings analysis for Datadog Inc [DDOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc go to 14.20%.

Insider trade positions for Datadog Inc [DDOG]

The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DDOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.