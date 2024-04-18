Danaher Corp. [DHR] is 3.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Danaher Corp. [NYSE: DHR] loss -0.40% or -0.95 points to close at $239.39 with a heavy trading volume of 2946374 shares.

The daily chart for DHR points out that the company has recorded 13.75% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, DHR reached to a volume of 2946374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Danaher Corp. [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $269.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Danaher Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-18-24. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2024, representing the official price target for Danaher Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corp. is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.37.

Trading performance analysis for DHR stock

Danaher Corp. [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.64. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.78 for Danaher Corp. [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 249.17, while it was recorded at 240.67 for the last single week of trading, and 227.56 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corp. [DHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Danaher Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Danaher Corp. [DHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corp. go to 6.82%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Danaher Corp. [DHR]

The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.