Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] moved down -0.67: Why It’s Important

Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CEG] slipped around -1.25 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $185.40 at the close of the session, down -0.67%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, CEG reached a trading volume of 3282391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

What do top market gurus say about Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEG shares is $178.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEG stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Constellation Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Constellation Energy Corporation stock. On February 22, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CEG shares from 91 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Energy Corporation is set at 7.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

How has CEG stock performed recently?

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, CEG shares gained by 9.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.97 for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.71, while it was recorded at 188.40 for the last single week of trading, and 124.81 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Constellation Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Earnings analysis for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Constellation Energy Corporation posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -67.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Energy Corporation go to 26.30%.

Insider trade positions for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]

The top three institutional holders of CEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.