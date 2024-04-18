Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] moved up 3.33: Why It’s Important

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED] surged by $2.91 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $90.33.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. stock has also gained 1.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ED stock has declined by -0.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.88% and lost -0.70% year-on date.

The market cap for ED stock reached $31.21 billion, with 345.00 million shares outstanding and 344.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, ED reached a trading volume of 2912760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $90.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Consolidated Edison, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $96 to $94, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on ED stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison, Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44.

ED stock trade performance evaluation

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, ED shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.01 for Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.89, while it was recorded at 88.85 for the last single week of trading, and 90.01 for the last 200 days.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison, Inc. go to 5.66%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ED stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ED stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.