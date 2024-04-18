Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ] Revenue clocked in at $7.61 billion, down -42.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Canadian Solar Inc [NASDAQ: CSIQ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.98% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.90%.

Over the last 12 months, CSIQ stock dropped by -62.90%. The one-year Canadian Solar Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.62. The average equity rating for CSIQ stock is currently 2.58, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $977.36 million, with 64.64 million shares outstanding and 50.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, CSIQ stock reached a trading volume of 2949353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSIQ shares is $26.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSIQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Canadian Solar Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Canadian Solar Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $22, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on CSIQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Solar Inc is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 45.46.

CSIQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.90. With this latest performance, CSIQ shares dropped by -21.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.08 for Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.87, while it was recorded at 15.68 for the last single week of trading, and 24.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canadian Solar Inc Fundamentals:

Canadian Solar Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

CSIQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSIQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Solar Inc go to 25.00%.

Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CSIQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CSIQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CSIQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.