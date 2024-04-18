Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR] Is Currently 1.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Borr Drilling Ltd [NYSE: BORR] gained 1.60% or 0.09 points to close at $5.73 with a heavy trading volume of 4525041 shares.

The daily chart for BORR points out that the company has recorded -17.13% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, BORR reached to a volume of 4525041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BORR shares is $8.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BORR stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Borr Drilling Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borr Drilling Ltd is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BORR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for BORR stock

Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, BORR shares dropped by -16.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BORR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.71 for Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.31, while it was recorded at 5.77 for the last single week of trading, and 6.85 for the last 200 days.

Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Borr Drilling Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR]

The top three institutional holders of BORR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BORR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BORR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.