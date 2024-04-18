Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM] Is Currently 7.95 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Biosig Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: BSGM] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.63.

Biosig Technologies Inc stock has also loss -18.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BSGM stock has declined by -43.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -71.20% and lost -65.68% year-on date.

The market cap for BSGM stock reached $15.21 million, with 9.33 million shares outstanding and 7.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, BSGM reached a trading volume of 3982487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSGM shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Biosig Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biosig Technologies Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 108.63.

BSGM stock trade performance evaluation

Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.91. With this latest performance, BSGM shares gained by 197.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.21 for Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7606, while it was recorded at 1.4180 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1864 for the last 200 days.

Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Biosig Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.27.

Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BSGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BSGM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BSGM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.