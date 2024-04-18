Bentley Systems Inc [BSY] is -3.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bentley Systems Inc [NASDAQ: BSY] gained 2.47% on the last trading session, reaching $50.11 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, BSY reached a trading volume of 4210883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bentley Systems Inc [BSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSY shares is $59.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSY stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Bentley Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $54 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Bentley Systems Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bentley Systems Inc is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSY in the course of the last twelve months was 38.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for BSY stock

Bentley Systems Inc [BSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, BSY shares gained by 2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.13 for Bentley Systems Inc [BSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.52, while it was recorded at 48.93 for the last single week of trading, and 50.60 for the last 200 days.

Bentley Systems Inc [BSY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bentley Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Bentley Systems Inc [BSY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bentley Systems Inc go to 0.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bentley Systems Inc [BSY]

The top three institutional holders of BSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BSY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BSY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.