B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] – find out why.

Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] slipped around -0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.89 at the close of the session, down -2.51%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.51M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 3709879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $55 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Novavax, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $10, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on NVAX stock. On January 09, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for NVAX shares from 74 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax, Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.69. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -24.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.69 for Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.68, while it was recorded at 4.12 for the last single week of trading, and 6.14 for the last 200 days.

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Novavax, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]

The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NVAX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NVAX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.