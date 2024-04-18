Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS] Stock trading around $1.35 per share: What’s Next?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ATOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.34% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.86%.

Over the last 12 months, ATOS stock rose by 82.43%. The one-year Atossa Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.25. The average equity rating for ATOS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $169.16 million, with 125.30 million shares outstanding and 125.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, ATOS stock reached a trading volume of 4059204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATOS shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

ATOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.86. With this latest performance, ATOS shares gained by 4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.42 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3546, while it was recorded at 1.6060 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9737 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atossa Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.61 and a Current Ratio set at 17.61.

ATOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOS.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ATOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ATOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.