3M Co. [MMM] is -0.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

3M Co. [NYSE: MMM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.80%.

Over the last 12 months, MMM stock rose by 1.89%. The one-year 3M Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.28. The average equity rating for MMM stock is currently 3.16, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.33 billion, with 552.58 million shares outstanding and 518.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, MMM stock reached a trading volume of 3411125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 3M Co. [MMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $99.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for 3M Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $111 to $126. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2024, representing the official price target for 3M Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $98 to $107, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on MMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Co. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

MMM Stock Performance Analysis:

3M Co. [MMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, MMM shares gained by 3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.85 for 3M Co. [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.67, while it was recorded at 91.56 for the last single week of trading, and 83.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3M Co. Fundamentals:

3M Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

MMM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Co. go to -4.20%.

3M Co. [MMM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.