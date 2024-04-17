why Exelon Corp. [EXC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.61

Exelon Corp. [NASDAQ: EXC] plunged by -$0.52 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $35.75.

Exelon Corp. stock has also loss -5.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXC stock has inclined by 0.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.51% and lost -0.42% year-on date.

The market cap for EXC stock reached $35.74 billion, with 999.00 million shares outstanding and 997.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.91M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 4974334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corp. [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $38.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Exelon Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Exelon Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $37, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on EXC stock. On December 18, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 45 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corp. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corp. [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.60. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.94 for Exelon Corp. [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.15, while it was recorded at 36.44 for the last single week of trading, and 38.29 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corp. [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Exelon Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corp. [EXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corp. go to 10.10%.

Exelon Corp. [EXC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EXC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.