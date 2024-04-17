Wall Street Analyst Initiated Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc [ITCI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc [NASDAQ: ITCI] gained 23.29% or 15.08 points to close at $79.84 with a heavy trading volume of 7376251 shares.

The daily chart for ITCI points out that the company has recorded 48.79% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 746.63K shares, ITCI reached to a volume of 7376251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc [ITCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITCI shares is $89.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ITCI stock. On August 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ITCI shares from 64 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16.

Trading performance analysis for ITCI stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc [ITCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.35. With this latest performance, ITCI shares gained by 23.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.65 for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc [ITCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.03, while it was recorded at 69.15 for the last single week of trading, and 61.85 for the last 200 days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc [ITCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.31 and a Current Ratio set at 5.41.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc [ITCI]

