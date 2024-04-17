United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] is -9.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United Parcel Service, Inc. [NYSE: UPS] loss -1.35% on the last trading session, reaching $142.89 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, UPS reached a trading volume of 4192823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $160.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for United Parcel Service, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $147 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2024, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $170, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on UPS stock. On February 06, 2024, analysts increased their price target for UPS shares from 160 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service, Inc. is set at 3.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for UPS stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.47 for United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.51, while it was recorded at 145.78 for the last single week of trading, and 158.16 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

United Parcel Service, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service, Inc. go to 10.22%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]

The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in UPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in UPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.