Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] Is Currently -1.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: TCOM] loss -1.08% or -0.53 points to close at $48.67 with a heavy trading volume of 4010483 shares.

The daily chart for TCOM points out that the company has recorded 47.31% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, TCOM reached to a volume of 4010483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $55.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $39 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on TCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.19.

Trading performance analysis for TCOM stock

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 12.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.87 for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.31, while it was recorded at 49.11 for the last single week of trading, and 38.08 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR go to 66.78%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]

The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.