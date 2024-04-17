Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] Revenue clocked in at $11.12 billion, up 11.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Teck Resources Ltd [NYSE: TECK] price plunged by -1.32 percent to reach at -$0.63.

The one-year TECK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.15. The average equity rating for TECK stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $51.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Teck Resources Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on TECK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Ltd is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

TECK Stock Performance Analysis:

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.90 for Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.27, while it was recorded at 48.15 for the last single week of trading, and 40.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teck Resources Ltd Fundamentals:

Teck Resources Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TECK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Ltd go to -12.78%.

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TECK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TECK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.