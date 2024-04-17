SNDL Inc [SNDL] Stock trading around $1.98 per share: What’s Next?

SNDL Inc [NASDAQ: SNDL] closed the trading session at $1.98.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.73 percent and weekly performance of -5.26 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 41.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, SNDL reached to a volume of 4068932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SNDL Inc [SNDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $3.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SNDL Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $0.60 to $0.70. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for SNDL Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $0.40 to $0.65, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Sell rating on SNDL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SNDL Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

SNDL stock trade performance evaluation

SNDL Inc [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, SNDL shares gained by 41.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.62 for SNDL Inc [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6124, while it was recorded at 2.0120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5826 for the last 200 days.

SNDL Inc [SNDL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SNDL Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.69 and a Current Ratio set at 3.94.

SNDL Inc [SNDL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SNDL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SNDL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.