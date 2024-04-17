Sea Ltd ADR [SE] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $70

Sea Ltd ADR [NYSE: SE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.94% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.12%.

Over the last 12 months, SE stock dropped by -32.50%. The one-year Sea Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.3. The average equity rating for SE stock is currently 1.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.27 billion, with 519.23 million shares outstanding and 510.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.53M shares, SE stock reached a trading volume of 13018532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sea Ltd ADR [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $67.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sea Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $42 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2024, representing the official price target for Sea Ltd ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Ltd ADR is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.04.

SE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sea Ltd ADR [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, SE shares dropped by -3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.64 for Sea Ltd ADR [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.71, while it was recorded at 55.03 for the last single week of trading, and 45.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sea Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Sea Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.43 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Sea Ltd ADR [SE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.