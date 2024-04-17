Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] Stock trading around $0.61 per share: What’s Next?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: NVOS] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.61.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc stock has also gained 15.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVOS stock has declined by -17.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -78.62% and lost -25.58% year-on date.

The market cap for NVOS stock reached $10.27 million, with 15.76 million shares outstanding and 15.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 607.19K shares, NVOS reached a trading volume of 4131403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

NVOS stock trade performance evaluation

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.07. With this latest performance, NVOS shares gained by 11.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.61 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5997, while it was recorded at 0.5075 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4567 for the last 200 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NVOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NVOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.