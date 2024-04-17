Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] moved down -0.34: Why It’s Important

Nordstrom, Inc. [NYSE: JWN] closed the trading session at $17.71.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.01 percent and weekly performance of -8.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, JWN reached to a volume of 4017063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $17.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordstrom, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $17 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Nordstrom, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $17, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom, Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 55.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

JWN stock trade performance evaluation

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.62. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.20, while it was recorded at 18.75 for the last single week of trading, and 17.63 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nordstrom, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom, Inc. go to 6.80%.

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in JWN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in JWN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.