Needham lifts Barnes & Noble Education Inc [BNED] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Barnes & Noble Education Inc [NYSE: BNED] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -64.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.25.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22834112 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Barnes & Noble Education Inc stands at 24.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.69%.

The market cap for BNED stock reached $13.29 million, with 52.60 million shares outstanding and 36.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 867.01K shares, BNED reached a trading volume of 22834112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barnes & Noble Education Inc [BNED]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNED shares is $0.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNED stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Barnes & Noble Education Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $2.50 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Barnes & Noble Education Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barnes & Noble Education Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNED in the course of the last twelve months was 0.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

How has BNED stock performed recently?

Barnes & Noble Education Inc [BNED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -63.20. With this latest performance, BNED shares dropped by -59.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.76 for Barnes & Noble Education Inc [BNED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7438, while it was recorded at 0.6053 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1043 for the last 200 days.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc [BNED]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Barnes & Noble Education Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Barnes & Noble Education Inc [BNED]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barnes & Noble Education Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Barnes & Noble Education Inc [BNED]

The top three institutional holders of BNED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BNED stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BNED stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.