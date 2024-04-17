Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MFG] is 12.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR [NYSE: MFG] slipped around -0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.86 at the close of the session, down -3.26%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, MFG reached a trading volume of 4039183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFG shares is $4.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70.

How has MFG stock performed recently?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, MFG shares dropped by -2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.91 for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.86, while it was recorded at 3.93 for the last single week of trading, and 3.51 for the last 200 days.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.93.

Earnings analysis for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR go to 13.50%.

Insider trade positions for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MFG]

The top three institutional holders of MFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.