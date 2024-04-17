Market cap of Palisade Bio Inc [PALI] reaches 5.04M – now what?

Palisade Bio Inc [NASDAQ: PALI] surged by $1.77 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $5.93.

Palisade Bio Inc stock has also gained 9.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PALI stock has declined by -26.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.47% and lost -32.99% year-on date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for PALI stock reached $5.04 million, with 0.85 million shares outstanding and 0.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 194.19K shares, PALI reached a trading volume of 28926530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palisade Bio Inc [PALI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PALI shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PALI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palisade Bio Inc is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for PALI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.62.

PALI stock trade performance evaluation

Palisade Bio Inc [PALI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.41. With this latest performance, PALI shares gained by 9.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PALI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for Palisade Bio Inc [PALI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.90, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 11.10 for the last 200 days.

Palisade Bio Inc [PALI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Palisade Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.11 and a Current Ratio set at 5.11.

Palisade Bio Inc [PALI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PALI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PALI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PALI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.