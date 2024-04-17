Market cap of Kineta Inc [KA] reaches 5.26M – now what?

Kineta Inc [NASDAQ: KA] closed the trading session at $0.48.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -86.79 percent and weekly performance of 11.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -86.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -83.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 231.77K shares, KA reached to a volume of 5353335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kineta Inc [KA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KA shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kineta Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for KA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

KA stock trade performance evaluation

Kineta Inc [KA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.56. With this latest performance, KA shares dropped by -11.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.00 for Kineta Inc [KA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2557, while it was recorded at 0.3985 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5293 for the last 200 days.

Kineta Inc [KA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kineta Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Kineta Inc [KA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.