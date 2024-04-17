Market cap of Green Giant Inc [GGE] reaches 4.20M – now what?

Green Giant Inc [NASDAQ: GGE] price plunged by -0.68 percent to reach at $0.0.

Guru’s Opinion on Green Giant Inc [GGE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Green Giant Inc is set at 0.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

GGE Stock Performance Analysis:

Green Giant Inc [GGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.25. With this latest performance, GGE shares dropped by -13.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.98 for Green Giant Inc [GGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0349, while it was recorded at 0.0307 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7089 for the last 200 days.

Green Giant Inc [GGE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GGE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GGE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GGE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.