Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] is 23.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 3.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.41.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4299127 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Levi Strauss & Co. stands at 3.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.10%.

The market cap for LEVI stock reached $8.13 billion, with 102.10 million shares outstanding and 87.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, LEVI reached a trading volume of 4299127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $21.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $18 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2024, representing the official price target for Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $18, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on LEVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEVI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

How has LEVI stock performed recently?

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, LEVI shares gained by 12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.76 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.62, while it was recorded at 19.86 for the last single week of trading, and 15.64 for the last 200 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Earnings analysis for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to 13.80%.

Insider trade positions for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

The top three institutional holders of LEVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LEVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LEVI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.