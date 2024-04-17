Kaixin Holdings. [KXIN] is -85.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kaixin Holdings. [NASDAQ: KXIN] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -16.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.13.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18269811 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kaixin Holdings. stands at 13.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.59%.

The market cap for KXIN stock reached $3.36 million, with 26.64 million shares outstanding and 21.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 964.91K shares, KXIN reached a trading volume of 18269811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kaixin Holdings. [KXIN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaixin Holdings. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for KXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has KXIN stock performed recently?

Kaixin Holdings. [KXIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.46. With this latest performance, KXIN shares dropped by -34.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.38 for Kaixin Holdings. [KXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2174, while it was recorded at 0.1622 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7043 for the last 200 days.

Kaixin Holdings. [KXIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kaixin Holdings.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

Insider trade positions for Kaixin Holdings. [KXIN]

