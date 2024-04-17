Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $15

Hims & Hers Health Inc [NYSE: HIMS] plunged by -$0.53 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $12.69.

Hims & Hers Health Inc stock has also loss -12.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HIMS stock has inclined by 50.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 103.04% and gained 42.58% year-on date.

The market cap for HIMS stock reached $2.72 billion, with 205.10 million shares outstanding and 139.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, HIMS reached a trading volume of 7008670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $15.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Imperial Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on HIMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMS in the course of the last twelve months was 57.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.74.

HIMS stock trade performance evaluation

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.78. With this latest performance, HIMS shares dropped by -13.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.66 for Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.21, while it was recorded at 13.80 for the last single week of trading, and 9.03 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hims & Hers Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.74 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HIMS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HIMS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.