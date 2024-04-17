For Leslies Inc [LESL], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Leslies Inc [NASDAQ: LESL] price plunged by -2.05 percent to reach at -$0.09.

The one-year LESL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.91. The average equity rating for LESL stock is currently 2.69, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Leslies Inc [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Leslies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $7.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Leslies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on LESL stock. On July 18, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for LESL shares from 16 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslies Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.28.

LESL Stock Performance Analysis:

Leslies Inc [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.85. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -40.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.85 for Leslies Inc [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.84, while it was recorded at 4.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Leslies Inc Fundamentals:

Leslies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

LESL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslies Inc go to 9.70%.

Leslies Inc [LESL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LESL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LESL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.