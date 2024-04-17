Evercore ISI slashes price target on M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC] – find out why.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: MDC] jumped around 0.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $62.96 at the close of the session, up 0.13%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, MDC reached a trading volume of 3732119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDC shares is $59.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDC stock is a recommendation set at 3.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2023, representing the official price target for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on MDC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.47.

How has MDC stock performed recently?

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, MDC shares gained by 0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.03 for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.68, while it was recorded at 62.92 for the last single week of trading, and 51.26 for the last 200 days.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.47 and a Current Ratio set at 6.91.

Earnings analysis for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. go to 12.70%.

Insider trade positions for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC]

The top three institutional holders of MDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MDC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MDC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.