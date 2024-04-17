Dynatronics Corp. [DYNT] Revenue clocked in at $35.18 million, down -5.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Dynatronics Corp. [NASDAQ: DYNT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 48.49% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 39.03%.

Over the last 12 months, DYNT stock dropped by -60.43%. The one-year Dynatronics Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.25. The average equity rating for DYNT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.68 million, with 4.04 million shares outstanding and 2.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 80.32K shares, DYNT stock reached a trading volume of 21747600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynatronics Corp. [DYNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DYNT shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DYNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Dynatronics Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatronics Corp. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DYNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

DYNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynatronics Corp. [DYNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.03. With this latest performance, DYNT shares gained by 27.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DYNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.44 for Dynatronics Corp. [DYNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4675, while it was recorded at 0.4223 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6071 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynatronics Corp. Fundamentals:

Dynatronics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Dynatronics Corp. [DYNT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DYNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DYNT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DYNT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.