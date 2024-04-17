DA Davidson slashes price target on Hain Celestial Group Inc [HAIN] – find out why.

Hain Celestial Group Inc [NASDAQ: HAIN] loss -6.66% or -0.42 points to close at $5.89 with a heavy trading volume of 3968855 shares.

The daily chart for HAIN points out that the company has recorded -42.82% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, HAIN reached to a volume of 3968855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hain Celestial Group Inc [HAIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAIN shares is $11.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Hain Celestial Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $25 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Hain Celestial Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on HAIN stock. On May 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for HAIN shares from 17 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hain Celestial Group Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAIN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for HAIN stock

Hain Celestial Group Inc [HAIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.48. With this latest performance, HAIN shares dropped by -31.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.03 for Hain Celestial Group Inc [HAIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.61, while it was recorded at 6.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.51 for the last 200 days.

Hain Celestial Group Inc [HAIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hain Celestial Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 2.24.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hain Celestial Group Inc [HAIN]

The top three institutional holders of HAIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HAIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HAIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.