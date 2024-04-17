Coty Inc [COTY] is -12.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coty Inc [NYSE: COTY] gained 3.14% on the last trading session, reaching $10.83 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 4914200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coty Inc [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $13.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Coty Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $16, while TD Cowen kept a Outperform rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 27.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for COTY stock

Coty Inc [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.41 for Coty Inc [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.00, while it was recorded at 10.81 for the last single week of trading, and 11.56 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc [COTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coty Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Coty Inc [COTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc go to 18.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coty Inc [COTY]

The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in COTY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in COTY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.