Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] moved down -7.95: Why It’s Important

Cipher Mining Inc [NASDAQ: CIFR] closed the trading session at $3.36.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.64 percent and weekly performance of -20.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.95M shares, CIFR reached to a volume of 6082698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIFR shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cipher Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Cipher Mining Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on CIFR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cipher Mining Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

CIFR stock trade performance evaluation

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.00. With this latest performance, CIFR shares dropped by -4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.29 for Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 3.84 for the last single week of trading, and 3.34 for the last 200 days.

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cipher Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CIFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CIFR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CIFR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.