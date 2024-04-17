Brookfield Corporation [BN] moved down -0.69: Why It’s Important

Brookfield Corporation [NYSE: BN] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $38.72.

Brookfield Corporation stock has also loss -5.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BN stock has declined by -0.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.36% and lost -3.49% year-on date.

The market cap for BN stock reached $63.53 billion, with 1.52 billion shares outstanding and 1.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, BN reached a trading volume of 4462699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brookfield Corporation [BN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BN shares is $48.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Brookfield Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Brookfield Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on BN stock. On February 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BN shares from 42 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for BN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.30.

BN stock trade performance evaluation

Brookfield Corporation [BN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.81. With this latest performance, BN shares dropped by -5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.41 for Brookfield Corporation [BN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.79, while it was recorded at 39.18 for the last single week of trading, and 36.28 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Corporation [BN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.