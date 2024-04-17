BofA Securities lifts Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] loss -2.38% on the last trading session, reaching $17.61 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 5659993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $22.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $26 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.71.

Trading performance analysis for KIM stock

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.07. With this latest performance, KIM shares dropped by -6.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.11 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.25, while it was recorded at 17.93 for the last single week of trading, and 19.33 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KIM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KIM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.