BioRestorative Therapies Inc [BRTX] is -24.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BioRestorative Therapies Inc [NASDAQ: BRTX] loss -0.76% or -0.01 points to close at $1.31 with a heavy trading volume of 10665771 shares.

The daily chart for BRTX points out that the company has recorded -40.72% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 477.84K shares, BRTX reached to a volume of 10665771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BioRestorative Therapies Inc [BRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRTX shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioRestorative Therapies Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

Trading performance analysis for BRTX stock

BioRestorative Therapies Inc [BRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, BRTX shares dropped by -1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for BioRestorative Therapies Inc [BRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4027, while it was recorded at 1.3170 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9662 for the last 200 days.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc [BRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BioRestorative Therapies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.71 and a Current Ratio set at 10.71.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BioRestorative Therapies Inc [BRTX]

