Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] stock Initiated by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $156

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [NASDAQ: ARM] price plunged by -0.08 percent to reach at -$0.1.

The one-year ARM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.93. The average equity rating for ARM stock is currently 2.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARM shares is $115.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARM stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2024, representing the official price target for Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $130, while Daiwa Securities kept a Neutral rating on ARM stock. On February 08, 2024, analysts increased their price target for ARM shares from 80 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arm Holdings plc. ADR is set at 6.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARM in the course of the last twelve months was 155.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.19.

ARM Stock Performance Analysis:

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, ARM shares dropped by -3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 140.69% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.42, while it was recorded at 125.44 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Arm Holdings plc. ADR Fundamentals:

Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.19 and a Current Ratio set at 4.19.

ARM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arm Holdings plc. ADR go to 44.63%.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ARM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ARM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ARM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.