Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] fell -9.90% so far this year. What now?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE: AMBP] price surged by 3.90 percent to reach at $0.13.

The one-year AMBP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.19. The average equity rating for AMBP stock is currently 2.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBP shares is $3.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on AMBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMBP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

AMBP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, AMBP shares dropped by -0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.63 for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.49, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Fundamentals:

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

AMBP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. go to -4.40%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMBP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AMBP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AMBP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.