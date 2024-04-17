Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] fell -20.49% so far this year. What now?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -0.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.07.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4766836 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stands at 3.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.48%.

The market cap for ABR stock reached $2.28 billion, with 188.51 million shares outstanding and 170.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, ABR reached a trading volume of 4766836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $13.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 3.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11.50 to $13.50, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on ABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.05.

How has ABR stock performed recently?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.08. With this latest performance, ABR shares dropped by -6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.85 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.84, while it was recorded at 12.24 for the last single week of trading, and 14.24 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]

The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ABR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ABR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.